FOREST HOUSES, the Bronx – A woman was shot and killed at a Bronx housing development late Monday, police said.

The victim, 21, took a bullet to head at a stairwell inside Forest Houses on Tinton Avenue around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. EMS arrived and she was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.