Ramarley Graham’s mother tells PIX11 she still wants answers following resignation of cop who killed son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX – Answers are what Constance Malcolm has wanted every day since her 18-year-old son Ramarley Graham was gunned down inside her home by the NYPD.

"I don't think I'll ever have the closure because I am still not getting the answers that I think I deserve," Malcolm said on Monday night outside her home in the Bronx.

The comments came less than 24 hours following the resignation of Richard Haste from the NYPD more than five years after he illegally entered her home by kicking a door down and ultimately firing a deadly round that took Graham's life.

Malcom expressed to PIX11 News her frustration at the exit strategy the NYPD allowed Haste to pursue, even after it was revealed he would soon be fired.

When asked if the NYPD should have refused his resignation? Malcolm says they should have never accepted it because it was already in the works to fire him already.

Malcolm is now on her third police NYPD commissioner since the death of her son in February of 2012. She says Commissioner James O'Neal told her a few months ago he would meet with her, but he still has not. Malcolm says she is hoping Commissioner O'Neal keeps his word and provides greater transparency regarding everyone involved on the day her son was shot. "

How can I move forward with out having answers as to what happened to my son," Malcolm said.

As far as Richard Haste now expressing through media reports that he wanted to apologize to Malcolm personally but was told by NYPD communications not to talk – Malcolm has a one-second response: "That's crap."

Over the last years PIX11's Mario Diaz has spoken to Constance Malcolm nearly a dozen times. There have been tears, smiles and messages for the NYPD on her behalf, which is what she finished with on Monday night, a message for policing in challenging neighborhoods.

"This should not be a problem," Malcolm said. "Get to know me. Get to understand me. And when you are in the community, you know who the bad guy is from who the good guy is. But come in our community and don't just judge us, this is why we have so many problems, cause you already prejudge us and it's unfair."