Man accused of grabbing women’s buttocks in 3 separate incidents on bus in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens — A man is accused of grabbing three women's buttocks in separate incidents while they were on a bus in Queens.

The incident happened on the Q76 bus between October and December 2016, police said.

The women, who are all 18 years old, got on the bus between Francis Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway around 3 p.m. when the man grabbed their buttocks, according to police.

The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old. He wore a red winter coat during the incidents, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on the Q76 bus.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.