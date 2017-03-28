NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Impress your friends with these luxe for less entertaining ideas

Posted 6:08 PM, March 28, 2017, by

Celebrity Designer + Style Expert, Courtney Cachet is our go to girl for fabulous style tips with a luxe vibe! Today, she’s showing us how to throw a chic party mixing budget items that wow and little luxuries that’ll leave your guests in awe! So, how DO we do it?

TIP 1:  DETAILS + SIMPLICITY
Creating A Luxe Vibe Is ALWAYS about the details BUT keeping it simple
You can do anything-but, the details are what people will remember.

TIP 2:  COCKTAILS-SET UP A BAR FOR SELF SERVE BUT MAKE IT FANCY
Champagne-special and a bottle goes a long way. Non-alcohol drinks with bubbles
Serve in great glassware:  Veuve, Riunart, Sparkling Ice

TIP 3:  MUSIC
No music, no party. End of story. New dual wireless speakers from JBL

TIP 4:  FOOD-KEEP IT SIMPLE BUT FANCY-SAVE MONEY
Grill meats and cook ahead veggies-healthy and yummy
New Weber Grill from Home Depot; Slow Cook Calphalon: Steaks/cheeses/cupcakes/NY Prime Beef/Harry David/Fromaggio, Red velvet
NYC

TIP 5:  NO FUSS/CLEANUP

Luxe paper goods from Party City

TIP 6:  DECOR
PLANTS/FLOWERs set stage inside and out
Add candles, lanterns,balloons, fun decor-a surprise or two!