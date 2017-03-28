Impress your friends with these luxe for less entertaining ideas

Celebrity Designer + Style Expert, Courtney Cachet is our go to girl for fabulous style tips with a luxe vibe! Today, she’s showing us how to throw a chic party mixing budget items that wow and little luxuries that’ll leave your guests in awe! So, how DO we do it?
TIP 1: DETAILS + SIMPLICITY
Creating A Luxe Vibe Is ALWAYS about the details BUT keeping it simple
You can do anything-but, the details are what people will remember.
TIP 2: COCKTAILS-SET UP A BAR FOR SELF SERVE BUT MAKE IT FANCY
Champagne-special and a bottle goes a long way. Non-alcohol drinks with bubbles
Serve in great glassware: Veuve, Riunart, Sparkling Ice
TIP 3: MUSIC
No music, no party. End of story. New dual wireless speakers from JBL
TIP 4: FOOD-KEEP IT SIMPLE BUT FANCY-SAVE MONEY
Grill meats and cook ahead veggies-healthy and yummy
New Weber Grill from Home Depot; Slow Cook Calphalon: Steaks/cheeses/cupcakes/NY Prime Beef/Harry David/Fromaggio, Red velvet
NYC
TIP 5: NO FUSS/CLEANUP
Luxe paper goods from Party City
TIP 6: DECOR
PLANTS/FLOWERs set stage inside and out
Add candles, lanterns,balloons, fun decor-a surprise or two!