Impress your friends with these luxe for less entertaining ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Designer + Style Expert, Courtney Cachet is our go to girl for fabulous style tips with a luxe vibe! Today, she’s showing us how to throw a chic party mixing budget items that wow and little luxuries that’ll leave your guests in awe! So, how DO we do it?

TIP 1: DETAILS + SIMPLICITY

Creating A Luxe Vibe Is ALWAYS about the details BUT keeping it simple

You can do anything-but, the details are what people will remember.

TIP 2: COCKTAILS-SET UP A BAR FOR SELF SERVE BUT MAKE IT FANCY

Champagne-special and a bottle goes a long way. Non-alcohol drinks with bubbles

Serve in great glassware: Veuve, Riunart, Sparkling Ice

TIP 3: MUSIC

No music, no party. End of story. New dual wireless speakers from JBL

TIP 4: FOOD-KEEP IT SIMPLE BUT FANCY-SAVE MONEY

Grill meats and cook ahead veggies-healthy and yummy

New Weber Grill from Home Depot; Slow Cook Calphalon: Steaks/cheeses/cupcakes/NY Prime Beef/Harry David/Fromaggio, Red velvet

NYC

TIP 5: NO FUSS/CLEANUP

Luxe paper goods from Party City

TIP 6: DECOR

PLANTS/FLOWERs set stage inside and out

Add candles, lanterns,balloons, fun decor-a surprise or two!