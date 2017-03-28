Hazardous trash pile rapidly grows across from Queens elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POMONOK, Queens — Queens residents say piles of trash have been sitting just feet away from an elementary school for months.

"Furniture, baby toys, and even Christmas trees pile up," said Pierre Brown. His apartment faces the Pomonok Houses garbage dump.

"Now it's attracting rodents. It's a real health hazard," said Brown.

The garbage dump is just feet away from P.S. 201.

"We need more workers out cleaning. This is ridiculous," said Monica Corbett, the Tenant Association President of the Pomonok Houses.

A spokesperson for NYCHA tells PIX11 News "every NYCHA family deserves to live in a well maintained development that they are proud to call home. We’re sorry for not meeting that standard at Pomonok Houses where the garbage situation is unacceptable. Staff is cleaning the area now, an exterminator will be at the site tomorrow and property management is working with staff to improve daily maintenance of the area.”

