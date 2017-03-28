Crazy for cauliflower? Here are some trendy recipes

Move over kale, cauliflower is taking over as the latest healthy food trend. Cauliflower is being transformed into sweet and savory dishes that will surprise you. Food blogger Alejandra Ramos shows us recipes that you can make with the trendy veggie.

Veggie Cauliflower Fried “Rice” Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower OR 4 cups store-bought cauliflower rice

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/2 onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 large eggs, slightly beaten

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup chopped scallions

Directions

If starting with whole cauliflower, remove the core, chop into smaller pieces and place in a food processor. Pulse repeatedly until cauliflower resembles small grains of rice. (Can also be grated by hand on a box grater). You’ll need about four cups of cauliflower rice—save any extra for another recipe. Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, onions and carrot. Cook about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, and cauliflower rice and fry until the cauliflower is tender (about 3-5 minutes). Make a well in the center of the rice, add the egg and scramble. Add the soy sauce and scallions, and stir all together on the skillet for an additional minute.

Serve hot.

Additional Dishes Featured: Low-Carb Cauliflower Pizza Crust Cauliflower Pizza Crust is a favorite on Pinterest. It features a savory baked pizza crust substitute made with pureed cauliflower, cheese, and spices that’s baked until crisp and topped with traditional pizza toppings (sauce, cheese, pepperoni, etc.)

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese: Use your favorite mac & cheese recipe for the sauce, but substitute cauliflower instead of pasta. Still super luscious and creamy, but with a fraction of the carbs.

Cauliflower Buffalo “Wings” Cauliflower florets can mimic the shape of buffalo wings for a healthier vegetarian alternative. The florets are baked and then tossed with hot sauce. Serve alongside the usual accompaniments like carrot sticks, celery, and blue cheese dressing.

Orange Cauliflower Cake Yes! You can even use cauliflower for dessert. You can find recipes on Pinterest for everything from cauliflower rice pudding to brownies. This a sweet orange cake that is extra moist and lower in fat thanks to pureed cauliflower that’s added to the batter. It’s a great way to sneak more veggies into your diet.