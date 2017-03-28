Crayola to retire color from 24-count crayon box

NEW YORK — Crayola will be saying goodbye to one of its iconic colors on Friday.

The crayon company said it’s retiring one of its colors from the 24-count box. This will be the first time the box is getting a color change.

Crayola didn’t reveal which one will be getting cut and how, or if, it will be replaced with a new shade. The reveal will happen in Times Square on Friday morning, according to NJ.com.

But once the color is retired, the company will not be producing any more crayons in the shade. Only boxes that already contain that specific shade will be left.

Right now, the 24-count box has red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

The last time Crayola retired a color was in 2003. Blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry disappeared from the collection.