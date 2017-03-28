Arrest made in Bronx stairwell shooting death of 21-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An arrest has been made in the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a Bronx public housing stairwell Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Davaughn Johnson, 22, of Tinton Avenue, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened at the Forest Houses on Tinton Avenue. Aaliyah Alder, 21, was found around 10:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her head inside the stairwell on the eighth floor, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Alder did not live at the Forest Houses.

Police sources told PIX11 News on Tuesday that Alder had gone to the Forest Houses to settle a dispute with the father of her friend's child. A police officer at the scene told PIX11 that this man had been slashed during the confrontation.

Distraught family members and friends gathered near the scene. Condolences poured in for the young woman on Facebook.

Alder had been arrested nearly 10 times for assault, grand larceny and menacing, but neighbors say she was looking to get back on track to pursue a modeling career.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.