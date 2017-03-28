9 people injured in 10-car pileup in North Amityville

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island — Nine people were injured in a crash involving 10 cars in North Amityville Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Route 110 near Bentley Road, police said. A woman, 78, was driving a Lexus sedan when she sped up at a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

Police believe the woman suffered a “medical event” at the time of the crash.

Nine people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

In total, 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.