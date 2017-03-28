2 shot near Raymond Bush Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two people were shot right next to a Brooklyn playground Tuesday evening.

The FDNY says the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 315 Marcus Garvey Blvd. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

The shooting is in the area of the Raymond Bush Playground.

No immediate information was provided about the victim’s ages or the severity of their injuries.

