‘Where is the justice for my son?’: Ramarley Graham’s family speaks out after shooter allowed to resign from NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN — The family of Ramarley Graham held a news conference in front of one police plaza demanding to meet with both Mayor De Blasio and Police Commissioner O'Neill.

"Where is the Justice for my son?" Constance Malcolm, Ramarley Graham's mother asked.

Graham's family members are upset that Police Officer Richard Haste, who shot the unarmed teenager in his own home, was allowed to resign from the NYPD Sunday night to avoid being fired.

"Mayor de Blasio shows us again and again that black lives don't matter to him," Malcolm said.

A spokesman for Mayor de Blasio called the death of Ramarley Graham "an unspeakable tragedy." Spokesman Austin Finan continued:

“While the New York City Police Department aggressively – and publicly – sought Richard Haste’s termination from the force, he resigned upon learning the findings of his disciplinary trial and the trial commissioner’s recommended penalty.

"At the end of the day, the process ultimately worked: Mr. Haste is no longer a police officer."

But the Graham family is not satisfied.

"The mayor needs to grow a backbone," Malcolm said.

And the former police officer, Richard Haste, is quoted as saying Ramarley's Graham's mother has every right to be mad.

Richard Haste reportedly added that he would like to meet with Constance Malcolm, Ramarley's mother.

"No, I won't meet with him," Malcolm said, "nothing he could say I could take away the pain," she add.