These jeans might banish your cellulite

A jeans company is charging big bucks for a pair of pants that it claims will reduce cellulite.

The South Carolina-based Beija Flor clothing company is behind it.

Here's how it works: the fabric absorbs your body heat and then transfers it back to your body. This is supposed to create a smoother look.

If you wear them once a month for six hours, the jeans allegedly do wonders. The pants go for $230 a pair. So is it worth it?

Harvard Medical School did a study about the technology and found it actually has circulation boosting benefits, including muscle recovery and enhanced athletic performance.