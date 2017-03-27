Police arrest 2 men; seize 1,000 bags of heroin in NJ

PATERSON, NJ —Police in New Jersey busted two men in an undercover sting that netted them 1,000 bags of heroin, officials said.

Tony Crowe, 24, and Makia Reed, 22, were hit with narcotics charges following their March arrest, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Crowe was allegedly based out of Paterson and would deliver heroin to nearby towns in Bergen County.

The two men allegedly tried to sell an undisclosed amount of heroin to an undercover police officer.

The two men were charged with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, officials said. They were remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in the Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.

The Paramus Police Department was also involved in the investigation into Crowe and Reed.