PIX11 Financial Fix: How to manage car payments in New York

Posted 7:17 AM, March 27, 2017

Owning a car in New York City can be expensive, which explains why more and more people are falling behind on their car payments. Predatory lending practices are also to blame.

Two weeks ago, the city accused the Major World Car dealerships in Long Island City of deceptive practices targeting low-income and immigrant buyers.

Personal finance expert Jordan Goodman from moneyanswers.com has some answers on PIX11's Financial Fix. He'll help you lower your car payments and lower your debt.

You can check out some more of Goodman's tips in his book: Master Your Debt.