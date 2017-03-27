NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
PIX11 announces 2017 Yankees broadcast schedule

Posted 11:12 AM, March 27, 2017

The New York Yankees return to PIX11 for the third season on Wednesday, April 19 when the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees face the White Sox for the first of 21 regular season broadcasts of Yankees games airing in HD on PIX11.

PIX11 will also produce pre -game specials for each Yankees broadcast game airing in primetime on PIX11.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 25: Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 25, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

YES Network’s Michael Kay, David Cone, John Flaherty, Al Leiter, Meredith Marakovits, Paul O’Neill, Ken Singleton and Ryan Ruocco will cover the action all-season long on PIX11 with all games produced by YES Network, available in HD.

All New York Yankees games broadcast on PIX11 will include SAP and will be Closed-Captioned.

 