Man who came to NYC to ‘kill black men’ indicted on terrorism, hate crime charges

NEW YORK — A man who told police he came to New York City to “kill black men” has been indicted on charges of murder and terrorism.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Monday the indictment of James Harris Jackson, 28, in the murder of 66-year-old Timothy Caughman.

Jackson, who took the bus from Baltimore to New York City allegedly fatally stabbed Caughman on Mar. 20 in Hell’s Kitchen.

“James Jackson prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate,” said District Attorney Vance. “James Jackson wanted to kill black men, planned to kill black men, and then did kill a black man.

The Baltimore, Maryland resident was charged with one count each of murder in the first and second degrees as an act of terrorism; murder in the second degree as a hate crime and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.



This is a developing story, check back for updated information.