Know your rights: Self-defense workshop held for Muslim women in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — An event aimed at educating Muslim women on their rights and to share self-defense lessons was held Monday night in Greenwich Village.

The event, called "No Permission Needed," was hosted by the Muslim Community Network at Judson Memorial Church in Greenwich Village, Manhattan.

“For Muslim women who wear the hijab and cover their hair, we’ve seen a lot of anti-Muslim rhetoric centered around that,” explained Muslim Community Network executive Director Christina Tasca. “What we’re doing is were giving women tips on how to protect themselves should someone come up grab them and try and take off their hijabs.”

The session was intensive and informative as NYPD Detectives spoke of how they work to solve, and even prevent hate crimes.

“I almost wish that we don’t have to, but in the current climate and the realities that exist our city in our country I think it’s important,” said Dr. Debbie Almontaser of the workshop.