Gov. Cuomo orders flags to half-staff for NY airman killed in Middle East

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a member of the U.S. Air Force killed while on duty in the Middle East.

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, of Dansville, died Wednesday in Southwest Asia while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Morrow and join in honoring her service to our nation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow at all state buildings to pay tribute to her courage and sacrifice in defending the freedoms this state and this nation were founded upon.”

Morrow was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

According to the Mountain Home Air Force Base, Morrow was nicknamed “Mother Alex” for her caring ways.

“We mourn for Alexandria Mae Morrow because she was one of the kindest people many of us have ever known,” said Lt. Col. Paul Tower, 332nd EMXS commander during a memorial service for Morrow. “She was a loving wife to her husband, an amazing mother to her children, and our fellow warrior and friend—a friend who could be trusted in the toughest of times.”

She grew up in Dansville, in Livingston County 40 miles south of Rochester.

Her mother told WHEC-TV in Rochester that her daughter died in Jordan while loading a bomb onto a plane.

Morrow was the married mother of two children ages 2 and 4.