‘Fearless Girl’ statue can stay through Feb. 2018

NEW YORK — The wildly popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” will be allowed to remain through February 2018.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney confirmed the news Monday morning. It originally was supposed to stay until April 2.

“She has really struck a nerve,” Maloney said. “She reminds us that the right art, in the right place for the right reason has the power to change the conversation.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the artwork, called “Fearless Girl,” has inspired many people and “fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership.” He calls the decision “a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit.”

The statue stands on Department of Transportation property. It has been accepted into the DOT’s art program and was granted a longer-term permit through that program.

What was intended as a temporary display to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards was given a second look in light of its popularity, which spawned an online petition seeking to keep it.

The statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress was installed in front of the bronze bull early this month. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.