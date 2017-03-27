Dog used as drug mule to fly $1 million of heroin to New York, Queens DA says

QUEENS, N.Y. — A dog was allegedly used as a drug mule to traffic more than $1 million worth of heroin to New York, the Queens District Attorney said Monday.

The animal had been shipped from Puerto Rico to JFK Airport, where authorities discovered a stash hidden in the false bottom of the dog’s crate.

Samuel Seabrooks, 35, of the Bronx, and Carlos Betancourt-Morales, 27, of Carmel, N.Y., were arraigned Sunday for their alleged role in the scheme. They’re charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy. A judge set their bond at $500,000 each.

Prosecutors said the pair met at an IHOP in the Bronx on March 24 then left in separate cars to JFK Airport. They had a brief conversation at the airport’s American Airlines Priority Parcel Services area — then Betancourt-Morales walked into the cargo building and signed for a crate holding the dog.

He was pushing the crate on a rolling cart toward the exit when he was stopped by police.

The next day, officers executed a search warrant on the crate and found 10 bricks — 4 inches wife and 6 inches long — packed with heroin and stamped with the Nike Swoosh symbol and a five-pointed star, prosecutors said. In all, the crate’s false bottom was carrying 10 kilograms of heroin, or about 22 pounds — worth more than $1 million in street value.

If convicted, both suspects face up to 20 years in prison, Queens DA Richard Brown said.

Their alleged trafficking of heroin was derided as a deadly contribution to the heroin epidemic gripping the five boroughs.

“Statistics show that, unfortunately, heroin has made a comeback in New York City and its surrounding suburbs, with fatal overdoses outpacing homicides,” Brown said in a statement.