Cops search for serial Duane Reade robber in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Police are looking to bust the Duane Reade bandit.

Cops say the man helped himself to a five-fingered discount nine times in Manhattan since January, hitting one location twice, each time swooping medication off the shelves before making his escape.

The first theft happened Jan. 9 and the most recent went down on Feb. 23.

Police released an image of the suspect obtained during the third theft, hoping to net him before he strikes again.

The robberies happened at these locations:

Jan. 9 at 12:02 a.m. at 485 Lexington Ave.

Jan. 10 at 9:33 p.m. at 1351 1st Ave.

Jan. 13 at 8:32 a.m. at 1351 1st Ave.

Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. at 585 2nd Ave.

Jan. 18 at 5:45 p.m. at 609 Columbus Ave.

Feb. 4 at 8:22 p.m. at 775 Columbus Ave.

Feb. 20 at 741 Columbus Ave.

Feb. 21 at 125 3rd Ave.

Feb. 23 at 1356 Lexington Ave.

The man is between 30 to 40 years old, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a hat and a gray jacket above a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.