Car passenger killed in tractor-trailer hit-and-run near GWB

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man died early Monday after a tractor-trailer slammed into his car then kept going near the entrance of the George Washington Bridge, an NYPD spokesman said.

The man, 25, was in a car with two women when the tractor-trailer slammed into their car around 3 a.m. on the westbound Cross Bronx Expressway, police said. The tractor-trailer driver did not pull over.

Port Authority Police officers stopped the tractor-trailer driver at the Vince Lombardi rest stop near Ridgefield, New Jersey, police said.

The two women in the car, aged 28 and 39, were taken to Harlem Hospital Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Police have not released identifying information for the women or for the deceased. They have not released any identifying information for the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Officers are questioning the tractor-trailer driver.

Commuters faced delays of about 90 minutes following the collision.