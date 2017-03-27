Brooklyn grandmother, 71, battles city over housing repairs, rat infestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Shakeyia Tatum worries every day about her grandma and says her apartment is filled with hazards.

Mae Tatum, 71, lives in the Louis Armstrong Houses in Bed-Stuy and has complained to the Housing Authority for months.

She says nothing has been fixed.

"It's not like NYCHA hasn't been informed. I put in numerous complaints on top of complaints. They don't do anything I mean hello. I called PIX11," Shakeyia Tatum.

The grandmother said her home is also being taken over by rats.

"I took the comforter off the bed and the rat was on the bed. Then he jumped off the bed," Mae Tatum said.

She says the Housing Authority fixed her stove, but it's already falling apart.

PIX11 News reached out to the Housing Authority.

They responded with, "these conditions are unacceptable, all NYCHA residents deserve a safe, clean place to live, and we are working to fix the situation as soon as possible.”

Tatum says a manager will be in her home Wednesday.

PIX11 news will stay on top of this story.

