Actor John Hurley takes stage for 2 weeks at Cafe Carlyle

John O'Hurley is taking center stage at one of New York City's most iconic venues, the Cafe Carlyle. The actor, singer and TV host is most recognized for playing Mr. Peterman on "Seinfeld." However, his uncanny voice can also be heard on the animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Phineas and Ferb."

From March 28 to April 8, O'Hurley will perform a 90-minute retrospective on songs from the Great American Songbook. Entitled "A Man with Standards," the show will also incorporate bits from his time on "Seinfeld" to "Dancing with the Stars."

Performances will take place Tuesday through Saturday at 8:45 p.m. and Saturday at 10:45 p.m. Reservation made by phone at 212-744-1600 are $85 ($135 for premium seating, $75 for bar seating) Tuesday-Thursday, and Saturday late show $110 ($160 for premium seating, $85 for bar seating) on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can also be made online Ticketweb. Cafe Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, a Rosewood hotel, at 35 E. 76 St., on Madison Avenue.