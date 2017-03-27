Actor John Hurley takes stage for 2 weeks at Cafe Carlyle

From March 28 to April 8, O'Hurley will perform a 90-minute retrospective on songs from the Great American Songbook. Entitled "A Man with Standards," the show will also incorporate bits from his time on "Seinfeld" to "Dancing with the Stars."
Performances will take place Tuesday through Saturday at 8:45 p.m. and Saturday at 10:45 p.m. Reservation made by phone at 212-744-1600 are $85 ($135 for premium seating, $75 for bar seating) Tuesday-Thursday, and Saturday late show $110 ($160 for premium seating, $85 for bar seating) on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can also be made online Ticketweb. Cafe Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, a Rosewood hotel, at 35 E. 76 St., on Madison Avenue.