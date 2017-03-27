× Pair of robbers brutally attack 70-year-old Manhattan man, fracturing his trachea

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A 70-year-old man returning to his Manhattan home Sunday was so brutally attacked by a pair of robbers that his trachea was fractured, police said.

The man was coming back from a bar just after midnight when the two men followed him into his building, an NYPD spokesperson said. They put him into a chokehold and threw him to the ground. The men rifled through his pockets and removed more than $1,800 in foreign cash.

The man’s trachea was fractured in the attack, police said. He was treated at Lenox Hill hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The New York Daily News reports the victim was famed restaurateur Silvano Marchetto. The attack happened at the location of Marchetto’s former restaurant Da Silvano. The establishment closed in late 2016 after decades serving the Greenwich Village. It was also a celebrity hotspot visited by Katherine Heigl, Rihanna and Alex Rodriguez.