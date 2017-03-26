Watch live: April the giraffe’s calf is ‘extremely quiet’ indicating possible ‘calm before the storm’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at an upstate New York zoo say there are noticeable bulges on April the giraffe’s side as she prepares to give birth.

In their daily update about the beloved giraffe, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park remarked on how large April appeared Sunday morning.

“There are notable bulges on April’s left side today,” the post read.

They say the baby is “extremely quiet” and hint at it being the calm before the storm.

This is April’s fourth calf, and the first for her 5-year-old mate Oliver.

April has developed a following since the zoo initially began live streaming her preparing to give birth on Feb. 23. Hundreds of thousands of people check the stream daily to see if April has given birth.

The videos were initially cut short as people flagged them as “sexually explicit.”

Zoo officials say despite the controversy, they will air the birth live for educational purposes.

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours. Once the calf begins to show, it should be out in under an hour.