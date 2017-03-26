Two men, 35 and 19, shot in the Bronx across the street from elementary school

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx — Two men were shot in the Bronx early Sunday, police officials said.

A 35-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were sitting in a car on Webster Avenue around 7 a.m. when two other men shot them, an NYPD spokesman told PIX11.

The 35-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and back, police officials said. The 19-year-old victim was shot in the head.

Both men are in stable condition at St. Barnabus Hospital, a spokesperson for the NYPD told PIX11. Police have not released names for either of the victims.

No arrests have been made and no description is available for the two suspects, an NYPD spokesman said. Both men fled in an unknown direction after the shooting.

The shooting took place across the street from an elementary school.

