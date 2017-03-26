Small earthquake shakes New Jersey

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ — A small earthquake shook New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 1.3 magnitude quake was recorded just north of Morris Plains, data shows. The earthquake was so minor that residents shouldn’t have been able to feel it.

The seismic activity had a depth of 6 kilometers, about 3.7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Morris Plains has a population of about 5,500 people.

There were several small earthquakes across the New Jersey area in recent years: a 1.1 magnitude March of 2015 quake in Clifton, NJ; a 1 magnitude quake in July of 2015 in Wanaque, NJ; a 1.2 magnitude quake in August of 2015 in Fairfield, NJ; a 2.6 magnitude quake in August of 2015 in Bernardsville, NJ; a 2.1 magnitude January of 2016 quake in Ringwood, NJ and a 1.1 magnitude quake in July of 2016 in Kinnelon, NJ.

It’s likely residents would only have felt the August of 2015 earthquake in Bernardsville. Seismic activity can typically only be felt if it registers a magnitude of at least 2.5.