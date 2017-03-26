Police arrest Bronx superintendent after basement marijuana grow operation goes up in flames

CASTLE HILL, Bronx — Police arrested a Bronx superintendent after firefighters discovered marijuana plants in the man’s building while battling an overnight blaze.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the Chatterton Avenue building, an NYPD spokesman said. Firefighters had it quickly under control and searched the building to check there weren’t any lingering hotspots.

They discovered marijuana plants in the basement and on the fire floor, an NYPD spokesman said. The FDNY contacted the NYPD after their find.

Police arrested the 55-year-old superintendent of the building, police officials said. They found 10 pounds of marijuana.

The man was charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal sale of marijuana. His name has not yet been released.

No one was injured in the blaze.

This is not the first fire at a Bronx grow house. Firefighter Michael Fahy died while battling a fire caused by an explosion at a Bronx marijuana operation in 2016.