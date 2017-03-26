NYPD officer who fatally shot Ramarley Graham resigns

NEW YORK — The police officer who fatally shot Ramarley Graham, an unarmed teenager, resigned Sunday night.

Sources say Richard Haste submitted his resignation just a day before Police Commissioner James O’Neill was going to fire him.

Haste quit after he was informed on Friday that the Department Trial Commissioner found him guilty on all counts.

“Commissioner O’Neill has fully concurred with the findings and recommendations of the Trial Commissioner,” a statement from the NYPD read Sunday night.

Haste followed Graham into his grandmother’s home and into the bathroom in the Wakefield section of the Bronx on Feb. 2, 2012.

The former NYPD officer kicked down the bathroom door and fired his weapon when he saw Graham motioning to pull something out of his waistband.

Haste said he believed Graham had a gun on him. No gun was recovered from the scene.

He initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in Graham’s death but the criminal case was tossed due to procedural error. A second jury and federal prosecutors also declined charging him.

