NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Jersey City shooting leaves 2 teenage boys hospitalized; motive unclear

Posted 10:15 AM, March 26, 2017, by

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities are seeking a motive for a shooting that left two teenage boys hospitalized.

Jersey City police say the shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. But further details were not disclosed, including what type of weapon was used or how many shots were fired.

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the back was in critical condition, while a 15-year-old boy was being treated for an ankle wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening. The names of the wounded teens have not been released.

No arrests have been made.