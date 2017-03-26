Jersey City shooting leaves 2 teenage boys hospitalized; motive unclear

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities are seeking a motive for a shooting that left two teenage boys hospitalized.

Jersey City police say the shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. But further details were not disclosed, including what type of weapon was used or how many shots were fired.

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the back was in critical condition, while a 15-year-old boy was being treated for an ankle wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening. The names of the wounded teens have not been released.

No arrests have been made.