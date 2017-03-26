Fare-evading trio assault MTA employees

FLUSHING, Queens — A trio of alleged fare evaders attacked several MTA employees Sunday morning, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The three MTA employees were checking riders of the Q44 Select Bus Service to ensure each of them had paid for the ride, police officials said. Two men and a woman had not paid.

They started arguing with the MTA employees around 7:40 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The fight became physical, but no one was seriously injured. The MTA employees refused medical attention at the scene

The three alleged fare evaders were arrested. The name of the woman and one of the men was not immediately available. One of the men, 19-year-old Bronx resident Carlos Brito, was charged with assault.

Assaulting an MTA employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Commuters riding Select Bus Service lines – like the Q44 – must pay before boarding the bus.