Dunkin’ Donuts introduces new spring drinks and donuts

Starting Monday, America can run on new coffee flavors and donuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced a new coffee flavor, the return of a fan-favorite flavor and two brand new donut flavors designed to pair with their coffees. The coconut crème pie and butter pecan coffee drinks will be available at select Dunkin’ Donuts locations nationwide. They’re available hot or iced and in any coffee, latte or macchiato.

A new peanut butter croissant donut is designed to be paired with the chain’s cold brew coffee. It features a glazed croissant donut filled with peanut butter buttercreme and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle.

Dunkin’ is also unveiling a chocolate pretzel donut to be paired with the butter pecan coffee. The glazed chocolate cake donut is topped with sweet caramel icing drizzle and salty crushed pretzels. It’s designed to balance with the toasted nut flavor of the butter pecan coffee.

Pretzels are also coming to the chain’s breakfast selection. Dunkin’ is introducing a new pretzel croissant breakfast sandwich.