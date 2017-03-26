Budget battle on horizon for potential Christie successor in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s final budget is a $35.5 billion proposal that will also be the starting point for whoever succeeds him.

Christie’s plan is about to start winding its way through the Democrat-controlled Legislature in earnest.

A public hearing is set for next week and plans for financial overviews from Treasury and legislative budget officers to start soon after.

The 2017 campaign has centered mostly on broad and popular promises like making the state more affordable, cutting waste and moving New Jersey into a 21st-century economy

But the budget presents the governor with trade-offs that invariably results in some winners and losers.

Experts also warn that the next governor could have to grapple with serious federal cuts in the budget.