1 killed, more than a dozen injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting

Posted 8:11 AM, March 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:13AM, March 26, 2017

At least 15 people were shot at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati Police. At least one person is dead. The shooting took place at Cameo Night Club. (Cincinnati Police)

CINCINNATTI, OH — Police are now saying only one shooter was responsible for the deadly Cincinnati nightclub assault.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says in a tweet there was only one reported shooter but police are still investigating. Police earlier had said “at least a couple of shooters” opened fire inside the Cameo club early Sunday, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and Neudigate says there is no indication the attack is terrorism related.

The shooting occurred on a busy night. Capt. Kim Williams says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but “this is the worst by far.”

A coroner removed a body from the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

She says the scene was chaotic when the gunfire erupted. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to come forward.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.