2 shot, 1 fatally, on Las Vegas Strip; suspected gunman barricades himself in bus

LAS VEGAS — Two people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday, prompting police to shut down a section of the boulevard as the gunman barricaded himself inside a bus.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

One person has died after being rushed to the hospital, a hospital spokesperson told the Associated Press.

“There is no credible information that there is a second suspect and no other victims have been located,”spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue is closed because of a “barricade subject on bus.”

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.

Kicking everyone off streets police sending people inside the more active shooting at the Bellagio #vegasnews @shamar_walters @murphy_paulp pic.twitter.com/4quNJgZRED — JustASK (@khalili26) March 25, 2017



This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press and CNN.