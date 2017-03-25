Police seek public’s help in identifying man found dead in Massapequa Preserve

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island — Police are looking to identify a man after his body was found in Massapequa Preserve.

The unidentified man’s body was discovered on Thursday, police said. His death, which police said “appears to be suspicious in nature,” was ruled a homicide on Saturday.

A sketch was released of the victim. He is described as being a man in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored American Eagle shirt with three buttons near the collar.

Police also released a photo of the shirt he was wearing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.