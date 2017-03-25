News Closeup: Saudi Arabia faces largest 9/11 lawsuit; Michel Faulkner launches bid for NYC mayor

NEW YORK — The accusations have been out there for years that Saudi Arabia played a hand in the terrorist attacks of 9/11, purportedly with the knowledge of some members of the royal family. However, it wasn’t until last Monday that the families of the loved ones who died in the attacks were finally able to file a lawsuit naming names, and directly accusing the American ally of complicity in the worst terror attack in U.S. history.

Attorney Andrew Maloney discussed the details behind the lawsuit.

Three candidates have already announced they are challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio in this year’s mayoral election. Two republicans and one independent have joined the race: former NYPD Detective Bo Dietl, real estate sales executive Paul Massey and former Jets defensive lineman turned minister Michel Faulkner.

Michel Faulkner talked about his campaign, the issues he wants to address and why he is running for mayor.