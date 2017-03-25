Meet the Queens man putting ‘Made by Refugee’ stickers on items in NYC stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — A Queens man is putting "Made by Refugee" stickers on items in stores throughout New York City to showcase how immigrants and refugees have shaped the world we live in today.

Kien Quan, of Astoria, is the brainchild behind the project. He's a man who knows firsthand what it is like to be an immigrant.

"My family came from Vietnam," Quan told PIX11 News.

"I thought this was a great way to pay homage."

Quan, 26-year-old freelance photographer, is on a mission to remind New Yorkers how important immigrants and refugees are to the world we all live in.

Quan slipped into a grocery store on Ditmars Boulevard to slap "Made by refugee" stickers on bottles of Sriracha chili sauce created by Vietnamese refugee David Tran.

Patek's Curry sauce also got a made by refugee sticker because it was created by a Kenyan immigrant, Quan said.

"I thought that it was a great project to remind people around the world how refugees contribute to society," Quan said.

Quan and his creative partner are slapping these stickers on every thing from spices to books by Freud. And they are documenting it all so their project lives on, way beyond President Trump's travel ban and the current conversations on the immigrant and refugee experience.

Queens residents and visitors seem to welcome these made by refugee stickers.

"I think it's great, Sheila Renaud, New Hampshire resident, said.

"We need to incorporate refugees into our culture."

If you want more info, go to Facebook page Made By Refugee.