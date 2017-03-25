FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo to be honored at Saturday funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Hundreds are expected to gather in honor of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo in the Bronx on Saturday.

Arroyo's funeral comes the week after she was killed in the line of duty — fatally struck by the ambulance she had been in moments before, when it was stolen by a man apparently high on drugs.

"She was a hard working mother, a perfect example to the community," FDNY Lt. Miguel Flores said.

Arroyo, 44, leaves behind five sons, ages 7 to 24 years old.

Mourners have came together Thursday and Friday for Arroyo's wake, and earlier in the week turned out for an emotional tribute in front of the station house where she had worked in the Morrisania section of the borough.

A flag flew at half staff that night in front of station house 26, where a candlelight vigil was held and flowers and candles created a makeshift memorial.

Arroyo's eldest son, Jose Montes, said: "It's still so surreal. We miss her. When you see us you see her."

He then declared, "One candle lights a thousand candles," the crowd began to chant, "Yadi, Yadi."

The 14-year FDNY EMT was responding to a call with her partner when a civilian flagged them down, warning them a man was hanging off the back of the ambulance.

When the pair exited the vehicle to investigate, police say Jose Gonzales, 25, got inside and took off in the ambulance, fatally striking Arroyo. He has since been arrested and charged.

Arroyo's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholes of Tolentine R.C. Church at 2345 University Ave. in the Bronx.

PIX11 will air the funeral live on this page and on Facebook.