Empire State Building, major landmarks go dark for Earth Hour

NEW YORK — The Empire State Building will join other businesses and major landmarks worldwide and go dark in honor of Earth Hour on Saturday.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., people around the globe will switch off their lights for an hour. The event, coordinated by WWF and other volunteer organizations, is to draw awareness to climate change and urge people to take action, according to the event’s site.

This will be the 10th year the event is happening.

The United Nations headquarter, Sheraton Hotel in Times Square and Voya Financial offices are some of the other New York City buildings participating when the clock turns to 8:30 p.m.

Major landmarks went based on the time zones they’re located in. The organization provided live updates on its website throughout the day.