Time Out New York’s list of events for first weekend of spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first weekend of spring. Here's some events happening this weekend from Time Out New York:

Springtime Self-Love Summit Floating Lotus

When: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Cost: $80 and $45 for Camaraderie members

Spring has sprung! As the greenery in NYC begins to bloom and the weather begins to warm up, it’s safe to say these seasonal changes affect not only our climate but our attitudes. Now’s the perfect time to let new inspiration take flight, work on finding your inner-happiness and partake in some much-needed “me” time. Luckily, The Camaraderie NYC (an empowering women’s group) and Floating Lotus spa are here to help. The duo has organized a day-long self-care summit chock-full of workshops, which will help you foster your health, wellness and spirituality.

Gotham Girls Season Opener John Jay College of Criminal Justice

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Cost: $25, at the door $30

The skate-bound supernovas return for another season of hard knocks on the ring. The season opens with a showdown between last year's champions the Manhattan Mayhem and Queens of Pain. Be sure to show up in the colors of your team—and try to keep from screaming too loud.

Macy’s Flower Show Macy’s Herald Square

When: Sunday at 11a.m.

Cost: free

Folks flock to this floral-filled exhibition at Macy’s Herald Square, where jaw-dropping arrangements are on display for two weeks. The theme for this 43rd annual installment is “Carnival,” which means you can expect whimsical statues built with brightly hued blooms, which mimic the bedazzlement of a traveling road show.