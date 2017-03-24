Taking a closer look at your 401(k) plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many companies offer 401(k) plans, but not all employees take advantage. Editors at Yahoo Finance did some digging to find out 1/3 of eligible millennials aren’t signing up. In their latest two-minute-money report they lay out reasons for contributing to a 401(k) and how they work. Check out the full article at:

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/two-minute-money-401k-153522029.html

Also here's a quick checklist of what you need to know:

How do 401(k)’s work

A fraction of each paycheck gets invested in your retirement fund—before taxes are deducted.

In addition to tax savings, your company might match a portion of your annual contribution. Say you invest 3% of your income—some employers will match you dollar-for dollar. Say you make $55,000 a year. At 3%, what comes out of your yearly paycheck is $1,650, but what goes into your 401k is $3,300. A generous company will match a higher percentage. An extremely generous, lovable company will match your contributions up to 6% of gross income.

What should you invest in?

401(K)s give you options. A good reason to enroll now is you can confidently invest more of your savings in index fund based mutual funds and target date funds —with potentially greater payouts.

But you can devote most of your savings to more stable bonds as you get closer to retirement.

Is there a catch?

Yes, severe tax penalties if you cash out before 65. So don’t cash out early. Patience pays off play the long game.

There’s an upside if you do: a break on your tax returns. A quarter of your annual contributions—roughly—can be written off each year tax-free interest for decades. While your 401(k) matures, earnings compound tax-free.

Why is a 401(k) better than your typical savings account?

Even though you[‘re taxed after withdrawal, they’re still the better option.

Say you have an average salary of $100,000 over a 40-year career. If you set aside 10% each year, and your employer matched 5% the contributions would grow tax free, every year. An average 5% rate of return means that your earnings from each year would be added to the balance that earns 5% next year. In 40 years, you’d grow an extra $900,000! And retire with a balance of $1.5 million!

If you had put 10% into a savings account instead, you’d have invested $300,000 and paid taxes along the way.

Even if your employment situation changes/you switch jobs, don't cash out!

You can leave your money in your previous employer's plan

Roll over your 401(k) to your new employers's plan

Move it into an IRA (Individual Retirement Account.

Check up on your 401(k) but not obsessively. Market is constantly fluctuating. This is the looooong game.