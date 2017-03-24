Sketch released of would-be burglar who dropped $160 cash, 2 passports in NJ home

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A teenage boy stopped a would-be cat burglar who dropped $160 in cash and two passports while fleeing a New Jersey home early Thursday morning.

Fair Lawn police received a call about a burglary at a home on Ivy Lane about 4:20 a.m. The 16-year-old spotted the burglar when he went into the kitchen to grab a drink, police said.

He then allegedly went into the other room, took a baseball bat and hit the burglar in the upper right arm.

The attempted burglar then fled from the house, but dropped about $160 in cash and two passports along the way.

It’s unknown if the burglar suffered from any injuries.

The would-be burglar is described as being a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with blue eyes and a full beard. He was wearing a black wool hat, gloves and layers of black clothing at the time of the incident.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Peter Yuskaitis of the Fair Lawn Police Department at 201-794-5410.