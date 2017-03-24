Queens man charged with stealing singer John Legend’s Louis Vuitton luggage at JFK Airport

QUEENS — A Queens man was charged Friday for allegedly stealing singer John Legend’s Louis Vuitton luggage bag worth more than $30,000 at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Agustin Hilario, 63, of Corona, Queens, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and attempted grand larceny, Queens District Attorney said.

Hilario is accused of swiping Legend’s bag while it was left unattended on a luggage cart at the airport Thursday. Legend had just arrived in New York City after a flight from France, according to the DA. The black Louis Vuitton bag was taken when he was leaving the airport’s Terminal 4.

The Grammy and Academy-award winning singer addressed the situation on Twitter and confirmed the bag was taken when it was left unattended on the cart, shooting down reports that a livery cab driver had stolen it.

The bag was taken because it was left unattended. The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

Legend’s bag contained more than $30,000 worth of items inside, including a pair of Cartier panther head cufflinks. The bag itself is worth $3,000.

Police found Hilario at his home Friday after Port Authority police identified him from surveillance video at JFK airport. He is known to come to the airport frequently, the DA said.

Hilario allegedly admitted to snatching the singer’s bag, telling police, “I know I should not have taken it. I made a mistake.” He then told them he was planning to take the bag back to the airport’s lost and found, according to the DA.

Hilario faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

The bag has since been returned to Legend with all the items inside. Legend thanked Port Authority police and said the situation has been “handled” with a photo of Lil Rel Howery playing TSA agent Rod Williams in “Get Out.”

Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been "handled". pic.twitter.com/V3k0kvwQkY — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

Before arriving in New York, Legend was in Morocco with wife Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna for a family vacation.