Perfect children’s toys for your spring break trips

Spring Break is upon us and if you’re planning a family trip, there are some travel essentials to make sure your vacation gets off to the right start!
Sweet Scented Pillow Pets (Pillow Pets)
- Sweet Scented Pillow Pets deliver the smell of yummy sweet treats in a plush kids can hug.
- Each super soft plush features a subtle scent patch in different delicious flavors.
- A stuffed animal by day, it easily turns into a comfy pillow for bed.
- Strawberry Milkshake Cow, Sweet Scented Blueberry Muffin, and Bubble Gum Pig make the perfect summer travel companions.
- Sweet Scented Pillow Pets are surface washable.
- The scents are created in the United States from sustainably harvested trees or cotton.
- MSRP: $19.99
- Age: 3+
- Available: PillowPets.com, Amazon, and retailers nationwide
Playfoam GO! (Educational Insights)
- Squishable, squashable fun…on the go!
- The Playfoam GO! portable carrying case includes eight cool Playfoam colors, each kept neat and tidy in its own compartment.
- There’s even a ninth bonus compartment for mixing Playfoam colors!
- Non-toxic molding material is easy to store and won’t dry out.
- Won’t stick to carpet, clothing, or any other fabric.
- MSRP: $14.99
- Ages: 3+
- Available: Amazon, educationalinsights.com
ALEX DIY Happy Little Loom (Alex Brands)
- This simple, portable handheld loom lets kids weave in multiple widths.
- Includes easy-to-use tools that snap into the back for compact travel.
- Kids can create a variety of projects such as belts, bracelets, scarves, headbands, purse, phone case and much more.
- Includes 15 rods, a weaving tool, a threader, brightly colored yarn, a plastic needle, beads, and easy instructions.
- Ages: 8+
- MSRP: $25.00
- Available: Specialty Toy Retailers
The Rainbow Fish Shimmer Mosaics (Mindware)
- Kids can create 20 different colorful Rainbow Fish shimmer mosaic patterns using over 300 thick, magnetic pieces on numbered watercolor backgrounds.
- Children simply follow the color guides on each pattern to place the magnetic shapes and discover the friendly Rainbow Fish characters or objects.
- Four blank backgrounds let children imagine and create their own ocean friends.
- The pattern cards and magnets store inside the convenient travel case with built-in easel and handle.
- Age: 3+
- MSRP: $29.95
- Available: Mindware.com
Soft Lites (Tech 4 Kids)
- Make kids feel comfortable in any unfamiliar environment, such as a hotel or relative’s house.
- Soft Lites are button-activated soft-formed glowing, bedtime pals that keeps kids feeling safe and comfortable through the night! With an automatic shut-off mode after 10 minutes the Soft Lite is safe, plug-free and portable.
- It makes the perfect companion for sleepovers, camping or other overnight adventures!
- Comes in Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and Paw Patrol characters.
- MSRP: $9.99
- Ages: 3+
- Available at: Toys “R” Us, Walmart
Magnaflex (WowWee)
- These multi-piece kits include flexible magnetic strips in bright colors, plus black and white connector pieces.
- Magnaflex unique shapes and material allow kids to easily bend, zip, connect, or stack the magnetic strips together to create fun, unique and colourful designs.
- The connector pieces add structure to creations, and can also be used as decorative accents such as eyes, wheels, and more.
- Neodymium rare-earth magnets are safely enclosed inside the Magnaflex strips to ensure a strong magnetic connection. Kids can build 2D or 3D creations anywhere with this innovative, educational toy that promotes creativity, visualization, and fine motor skills.
- An easy-to-follow instruction guide provides multiple project ideas, including a “how to” build animals, race cars, beach balls, wearable crowns, and more!
- When it is time to clean up, Magnaflex strips can be stacked together for easy storage and transport.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $19.99-$49.99
- Available: Toys “R” Us
Kurio Xtreme 2 SE (KD Group)
- This Android 5.0 and Mediatek tablet boasts a 7-inch high-resolution, multi-touch screen for simple viewing and navigation of apps. Comes with a blue or pink protective bumper.
- Packed with games, e-books, music and four Disney learning apps, including Frozen Ice Puzzles and Mickey’s Wildlife Count Along.
- Genius Internet Filtering System blocks inappropriate content from more than 18 billion websites
- Caregivers can set time limits, block or allow certain apps, create up to eight personal profiles and more from the password-protected Parental Area
- Wi-Fi connectivity allows simple Internet access.
- Snap photos and record videos with the front- and rear-facing cameras.
- Age: 3+
- MSRP: $99.99
- Available: Toys “R” Us
For more: