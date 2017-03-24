Perfect children’s toys for your spring break trips

Spring Break is upon us and if you’re planning a family trip, there are some travel essentials to make sure your vacation gets off to the right start!

Sweet Scented Pillow Pets (Pillow Pets)

Sweet Scented Pillow Pets deliver the smell of yummy sweet treats in a plush kids can hug.

Each super soft plush features a subtle scent patch in different delicious flavors.

A stuffed animal by day, it easily turns into a comfy pillow for bed.

Strawberry Milkshake Cow, Sweet Scented Blueberry Muffin, and Bubble Gum Pig make the perfect summer travel companions.

Sweet Scented Pillow Pets are surface washable.

The scents are created in the United States from sustainably harvested trees or cotton.

MSRP: $19.99

Age: 3+

Available: PillowPets.com, Amazon, and retailers nationwide

Playfoam GO! (Educational Insights)

Squishable, squashable fun…on the go!

The Playfoam GO! portable carrying case includes eight cool Playfoam colors, each kept neat and tidy in its own compartment.

There’s even a ninth bonus compartment for mixing Playfoam colors!

Non-toxic molding material is easy to store and won’t dry out.

Won’t stick to carpet, clothing, or any other fabric.

MSRP: $14.99

Ages: 3+

Available: Amazon, educationalinsights.com

ALEX DIY Happy Little Loom (Alex Brands)

This simple, portable handheld loom lets kids weave in multiple widths.

Includes easy-to-use tools that snap into the back for compact travel.

Kids can create a variety of projects such as belts, bracelets, scarves, headbands, purse, phone case and much more.

Includes 15 rods, a weaving tool, a threader, brightly colored yarn, a plastic needle, beads, and easy instructions.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $25.00

Available: Specialty Toy Retailers

The Rainbow Fish Shimmer Mosaics (Mindware)

Kids can create 20 different colorful Rainbow Fish shimmer mosaic patterns using over 300 thick, magnetic pieces on numbered watercolor backgrounds.

Children simply follow the color guides on each pattern to place the magnetic shapes and discover the friendly Rainbow Fish characters or objects.

Four blank backgrounds let children imagine and create their own ocean friends.

The pattern cards and magnets store inside the convenient travel case with built-in easel and handle.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $29.95

Available: Mindware.com

Soft Lites (Tech 4 Kids)

Make kids feel comfortable in any unfamiliar environment, such as a hotel or relative’s house.

Soft Lites are button-activated soft-formed glowing, bedtime pals that keeps kids feeling safe and comfortable through the night! With an automatic shut-off mode after 10 minutes the Soft Lite is safe, plug-free and portable.

It makes the perfect companion for sleepovers, camping or other overnight adventures!

Comes in Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and Paw Patrol characters.

MSRP: $9.99

Ages: 3+

Available at: Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Magnaflex (WowWee)

These multi-piece kits include flexible magnetic strips in bright colors, plus black and white connector pieces.

Magnaflex unique shapes and material allow kids to easily bend, zip, connect, or stack the magnetic strips together to create fun, unique and colourful designs.

The connector pieces add structure to creations, and can also be used as decorative accents such as eyes, wheels, and more.

Neodymium rare-earth magnets are safely enclosed inside the Magnaflex strips to ensure a strong magnetic connection. Kids can build 2D or 3D creations anywhere with this innovative, educational toy that promotes creativity, visualization, and fine motor skills.

An easy-to-follow instruction guide provides multiple project ideas, including a “how to” build animals, race cars, beach balls, wearable crowns, and more!

When it is time to clean up, Magnaflex strips can be stacked together for easy storage and transport.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $19.99-$49.99

Available: Toys “R” Us

Kurio Xtreme 2 SE (KD Group)

This Android 5.0 and Mediatek tablet boasts a 7-inch high-resolution, multi-touch screen for simple viewing and navigation of apps. Comes with a blue or pink protective bumper.

Packed with games, e-books, music and four Disney learning apps, including Frozen Ice Puzzles and Mickey’s Wildlife Count Along.

Genius Internet Filtering System blocks inappropriate content from more than 18 billion websites

Caregivers can set time limits, block or allow certain apps, create up to eight personal profiles and more from the password-protected Parental Area

Wi-Fi connectivity allows simple Internet access.

Snap photos and record videos with the front- and rear-facing cameras.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $99.99

Available: Toys “R” Us

