NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Perfect children’s toys for your spring break trips

Posted 9:15 AM, March 24, 2017, by

Spring Break is upon us and if you’re planning a family trip, there are some travel essentials to make sure your vacation gets off to the right start!

Sweet Scented Pillow Pets (Pillow Pets)

  • Sweet Scented Pillow Pets deliver the smell of yummy sweet treats in a plush kids can hug.
  • Each super soft plush features a subtle scent patch in different delicious flavors.
  • A stuffed animal by day, it easily turns into a comfy pillow for bed.
  • Strawberry Milkshake Cow, Sweet Scented Blueberry Muffin, and Bubble Gum Pig make the perfect summer travel companions.
  • Sweet Scented Pillow Pets are surface washable.
  • The scents are created in the United States from sustainably harvested trees or cotton.
  • MSRP: $19.99
  • Age: 3+
  • Available: PillowPets.com, Amazon, and retailers nationwide

Playfoam GO! (Educational Insights)

  • Squishable, squashable fun…on the go!
  • The Playfoam GO! portable carrying case includes eight cool Playfoam colors, each kept neat and tidy in its own compartment.
  • There’s even a ninth bonus compartment for mixing Playfoam colors!
  • Non-toxic molding material is easy to store and won’t dry out.
  • Won’t stick to carpet, clothing, or any other fabric.
  • MSRP: $14.99
  • Ages: 3+
  • Available: Amazon, educationalinsights.com

ALEX DIY Happy Little Loom (Alex Brands)

  • This simple, portable handheld loom lets kids weave in multiple widths.
  • Includes easy-to-use tools that snap into the back for compact travel.
  • Kids can create a variety of projects such as belts, bracelets, scarves, headbands, purse, phone case and much more.
  • Includes 15 rods, a weaving tool, a threader, brightly colored yarn, a plastic needle, beads, and easy instructions.
  • Ages: 8+
  • MSRP: $25.00
  • Available: Specialty Toy Retailers

The Rainbow Fish Shimmer Mosaics (Mindware)

  • Kids can create 20 different colorful Rainbow Fish shimmer mosaic patterns using over 300 thick, magnetic pieces on numbered watercolor backgrounds.
  • Children simply follow the color guides on each pattern to place the magnetic shapes and discover the friendly Rainbow Fish characters or objects.
  • Four blank backgrounds let children imagine and create their own ocean friends.
  • The pattern cards and magnets store inside the convenient travel case with built-in easel and handle.
  • Age: 3+
  • MSRP: $29.95
  • Available: Mindware.com

Soft Lites (Tech 4 Kids)

  • Make kids feel comfortable in any unfamiliar environment, such as a hotel or relative’s house.
  • Soft Lites are button-activated soft-formed glowing, bedtime pals that keeps kids feeling safe and comfortable through the night! With an automatic shut-off mode after 10 minutes the Soft Lite is safe, plug-free and portable.
  • It makes the perfect companion for sleepovers, camping or other overnight adventures!
  • Comes in Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and Paw Patrol characters.
  • MSRP: $9.99
  • Ages: 3+
  • Available at: Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Magnaflex (WowWee)

  • These multi-piece kits include flexible magnetic strips in bright colors, plus black and white connector pieces.
  • Magnaflex unique shapes and material allow kids to easily bend, zip, connect, or stack the magnetic strips together to create fun, unique and colourful designs.
  • The connector pieces add structure to creations, and can also be used as decorative accents such as eyes, wheels, and more.
  • Neodymium rare-earth magnets are safely enclosed inside the Magnaflex strips to ensure a strong magnetic connection. Kids can build 2D or 3D creations anywhere with this innovative, educational toy that promotes creativity, visualization, and fine motor skills.
  • An easy-to-follow instruction guide provides multiple project ideas, including a “how to” build animals, race cars, beach balls, wearable crowns, and more!
  • When it is time to clean up, Magnaflex strips can be stacked together for easy storage and transport.
  • Ages: 4+
  • MSRP: $19.99-$49.99
  • Available: Toys “R” Us

Kurio Xtreme 2 SE (KD Group)

  • This Android 5.0 and Mediatek tablet boasts a 7-inch high-resolution, multi-touch screen for simple viewing and navigation of apps. Comes with a blue or pink protective bumper.
  • Packed with games, e-books, music and four Disney learning apps, including Frozen Ice Puzzles and Mickey’s Wildlife Count Along.
  • Genius Internet Filtering System blocks inappropriate content from more than 18 billion websites
  • Caregivers can set time limits, block or allow certain apps, create up to eight personal profiles and more from the password-protected Parental Area
  • Wi-Fi connectivity allows simple Internet access.
  • Snap photos and record videos with the front- and rear-facing cameras.
  • Age: 3+
  • MSRP: $99.99
  • Available: Toys “R” Us

For more:

www.thetoyinsider.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube