Man charged when baby girl, 1, is fatally struck in East Elmhurst: police

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old girl who was in a stroller when she was struck by a vehicle in East Elmhurst, police said Friday.

Skylar Perkins has been identified by police as the baby girl killed while her mother walked her in a stroller at the intersection of 94th Street and 23rd Avenue Thursday around 8:45 p.m.

The mother was crossing 23rd Avenue with Skylar, who was in a secured stroller, when the baby was struck by a Dodge Ram truck negotiating a right-hand turn, the NYPD said.

The driver, identified as Wallace Ramirez, remained on scene, according to police.

The Massachusetts resident has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, according to police.