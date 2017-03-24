Line of cars catches fire in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTTON PLACE, Manhattan — A line of cars caught fire in Manhattan Friday, sending flames ripping through vehicles and thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

The fire appeared to have started inside or around a work van parked on East 58th Street between First and Second avenues, officials said. Flames then spread to a line of cars parked ahead of that van.

It happened about 9 a.m. Firefighters took about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, FDNY said. No one was hurt.

Early in the afternoon Friday, the damaged cars were being towed away from the scene.