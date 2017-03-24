Fashion ABC’s: How to accentuate, balance and camouflage​

This past fashion week we saw diversity on the runway. Body and ethnicity. Style is all about finding pieces that you love, that bring you joy, and make you feel great. A-B-C’s of fashion: Accentuate Balance and Camouflage​

LOOK 1

– a street style inspired look by New York and Company

· The ATHLEISURE (Athletic Leisure) look is here to stay. It’s all about comfortable chic look from gym to any-wear

· Wear sneakers to run errands and then throw on your heals and meet your girlfriends out for drinks

Chokers are back-$11.47

Pleather Jacket-$59.97

Tie Front t-shirt-$14.97

Camo pants $25

Shoes-$29.97

LOOK 2

– Lane Bryant has been hitting it out of the park.

Everything is on trend in their collection. EVERYTHING-

They have a campaign called #THISBODY and Ever

Denim Jacket- must have$79

Coral Shirt-$39.95

Higher waisted Pencil Floral Skirt-$69.95

Nude flats-$49.95

LOOK 3

-’90s are back-remember the show Friends and the movie Clueless?

A duster or Trench coat- on sale $64.97

It’s a must have in everyone’s closet. It’s versatile and chic

Slip dress with white t-shirt-$34.97

Chocker-$11.47

We’ve paired it with boots but a classic white sneaker

LOOK 4

– petite with 3 major trends

Her legs look a mile long.

Gingham pants-$49.90

White Bell sleeve-$49.90

Red ruffled bag-$19.50