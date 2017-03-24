Dunkin’ Donuts replaces Coffee Coolatta with new frozen drink

NEW YORK — Dunkin’ Donuts is ushering in the warm weather by axing the one of its popular frozen drinks and swapping it for a more calorie-conscious one.

The Coffee Coolatta, which has been a fixture on the Dunkin’ Donuts’ menu since 1994, will be discontinued this Summer, Business Insider reported.

The coffee chain is taking it off the menu because the Coolatta just “isn’t good enough,” Chris Fuqua, the chain’s senior vice president of brand marketing, told Business Insider.

The popular frozen drink will be replaced by Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, which contains coffee extract, sugar and dairy. The drink is meant to appeal to regular coffee drinkers who want a caffeinated frozen drink, but don’t necessarily want a calorie-laden dessert drink.

However, nutrition wise, the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee isn’t much better than the Coffee Coolatta — it contains more calories than a plain Frozen Coffee Coolatta.

For example, a large Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee contains 840 calories and 123 grams of sugar compared to a large Frozen Coffee Coolatta that has 800 calories and 86 grams of sugar.

The new drink does contain less grams of sugar and calories than other flavored Frozen Coolattas. The Frozen Mocha Coffee Coolatta with cream contains 990 calories and 133 grams of sugar.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends consuming no more than 50 grams of added sugars for adults and children of 4 years old.

The chain’s decision to axe the Coffee Coolatta is part of an effort to introduce more coffee-centric beverages.

“We have to continue to innovate against coffee, because of its importance to us as a business,” Anthony Bonitatibus, a brand marketing manager, told the Business Insider.

“We’re always thinking about what is the next big thing in coffee, because we can’t just rest on our laurels.”